Sep 01, 2017 08:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

NAB recommends seizure of assets of Sharif family: Report

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, has forwarded four cases against the Sharif family to its headquarters in Islamabad, proposing the steps against Sharif and his children Hussain, Hassan and 1, The News International reported.

NAB recommends seizure of assets of Sharif family: Report

Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog, investigating corruption charges against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his three children, is mulling to freeze their assets and bank accounts, a media report said today.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, has forwarded four cases against the Sharif family to its headquarters in Islamabad, proposing the steps against Sharif and his children Hussain, Hassan and 1, The News International reported.

The NAB's Lahore office has also proposed to confiscate all moveable and immoveable properties of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the report said.

It has proposed to place Dar's name on the Exit Control List, which would prohibit him from leaving the country.

The Supreme Court on July 28 disqualified Sharif, 67, for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against him and his children in connection with the Panama Papers scandal within six weeks.

NAB chief Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on August 29 said the apex court's verdict would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The News International report said the cases against Sharif and his children were sent to Islamabad office after the bureau's regional board gave consent to the decisions.

The Lahore office previously recommended to put all members of the Sharif family on the ECL.

It was expected that NAB Rawalpindi will also give its consent for action against the Sharif family soon, the report said citing sources.

The cases against the Sharif family have been prepared against the ownership of Avenfield flats, while the cases against Dar is over owning assets beyond his known means of income.

