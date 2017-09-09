App
Sep 09, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Murder of 7-yr-old: Acting principal suspended, security staff removed

The boy, a Class II student, was allegedly killed by a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who also tried to sexually abuse the minor. The accused was arrested hours after the gruesome murder.

Murder of 7-yr-old: Acting principal suspended, security staff removed

The acting principal of Ryan International School here was today suspended and all the security staff were removed, a day after a seven-year-old boy was found dead with his throat slit inside a washroom.

Angry parents and locals gathered outside the school premises this morning and staged a protest for over two hours demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the gruesome murder while expressing their displeasure over the investigation being carried out by the Gurgaon Police.

They also demanded that the school management be booked for the murder of the boy.

"The Ryan International School management has suspended acting principal Neerja Batra and removed all the security staff," District Public Relation Officer R S Sangwan said.

The boy, a Class II student, was allegedly killed by a bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, who also tried to sexually abuse the minor. The accused was arrested hours after the gruesome murder.

Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh has also asked District Education Officer Neelam Bhandari to submit a detailed report on the matter by tomorrow.

The post mortem was carried out and the boy's body was handed over to his father, officials said.

The boy's father, Varun Thakur, who works as a quality manager with a private firm in Gurgaon, had accused the school administration of negligence.

