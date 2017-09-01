Mumbaikars are spending crores on the city to no avail

Moneycontrol News

Despite a whopping Rs 978 crore allotted to develop the city's drainage system, Mumbai's sewers could not bear the brunt of heavy rains that lashed the city on August 29.

This is not a new problem either. Although Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, has been allotting high budgets to the city's development for past few years, Mumbaikars are subjected to the same troubles every monsoon.

The mayhem that took place on Tuesday after 315.8 mm of rain fell in a span of 12 hours -- waterlogging, short-circuits, falling trees, and drowning citizens -- has pushed city dwellers to ask how their tax money is being spent.

In the first five months of FY18, about 40 percent -- Rs 978 crore -- of the total expenditure for civic development of the city was used for the purpose of improvement and maintenance of drainage system, IndiaSpend reported.

Based on an analysis of BMC data, the departments handling these key areas of roads, storm water drainage, and solid waste management spend the highest amount of civic funds. These are the very departments who are responsible for saving Mumbai from flooding.

Over the first five months of the last fiscal year, the stormwater drains (SWD) department contributed to nearly 44%–over Rs 1200 crore–of total BMC work orders issued, data from MumbaiSpend showed.

A notable portion of SWD's high expenditure -- Rs 65 crore -- went to API Civilcon. The contractor was allocated around Rs 23 crore for de-silting three major canals for water drainage in Wadala, Mumbai, as part of the Municipality's prep work ahead of the monsoons.

On Tuesday, when the city was facing waterlogged streets in most low-lying areas, cars in Wadala were half-submerged on the streets and were left stranded.

The roads department awarded 55 percent of road projects, worth Rs 4,272 crore, over three and a half years (April 2014-August 2017) to six companies -- RPS Infraprojects, KR Construction, Relcon, RK Madhani, J Kumar & Co, and Prakash Engineers.

At the end of last fiscal, the municipality had to blacklist five out of these six companies, barring Prakash Engineers, for the next seven years. The companies had scammed BMC, costing the civic body Rs 350 crore, as work on 34 roads was found to be substandard.

Over the same three and a half year period, two top contractors for BMC's garbage management were Antony Lara Enviro Solutions and M K Enterprises. They got 10 percent of roughly Rs 2500 crore that BMC spent in this period on the collection, transport, and disposal of the city's garbage.

However, when the torrential rains rocked the city three days ago, the drains and canals failed as they were blocked with garbage, especially plastic.

This year BMC has cut down on its budget compared to last year. The roads department that was duped by contractors got Rs 1,095 crore for FY18. The amount is less than half of last year's, when it received Rs 2,886 crore.

For FY18, the BMC has allotted Rs 8,127 crore for capital expenditure on development projects including roads, storm water drainage, and water projects. BMC's whole budget for fiscal year is around Rs 25,000 crore.