Mumbai Rains: In city's hour of need, police made presence felt both online and offline

They're often a soft target for criticism, but the Mumbai Police came to the city's rescue when it mattered the most during the heavy rains that battered the city on Tuesday.

With flights delayed, road traffic stuck, and trains disrupted amid waterlogging across the city, thousands of Mumbaikars were stranded.

Dispelling the popular notion that the Indian police are slow and lethargic, the Mumbai force was active both on the ground as well as online.

Their Twitter handle and official Facebook page kept updating people about the transport situation, apart from providing useful tips and helping people in need.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902487279523971072

And they followed up with updates of moving traffic on the same routes after actions were carried out on ground.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902506638212349952

The police also boosted spirits by highlighting the work of good samaritans.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902514809723346944

They urged people abandon their cars if the water level was too high.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902483191998681089

The police also extended help to salvage the abandoned cars the following day.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902751506956517376

They also proved to be a reassuring presence.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902529367691018241

The police kept tracking information being circulated online, updating everyone about the same, apart from debunking rumours doing the rounds.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902621155093127168

They even went on to help spread news about missing individuals.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/902659496178307072