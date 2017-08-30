Mumbai Rains: Facebook safety check active, here's how you can mark yourself safe

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai came to a standstill on Tuesday following heavy rainfall through the day. Many people were stranded in the city and were not able to reach home.

A lot of people have been worried about their own safety and that of their near and dear ones. Facebook came in handy with their ‘Safety check’ services. The Facebook’s 'safety check' feature is activated by the company and people voluntarily in times of emergencies and disasters. In simple words, the feature allows people to stay connected with friends and relatives during a time of crisis.

Here's a link to the Mumbai floods Safety Check page from Facebook.

Steps to mark yourself safe on Facebook's Safety Check feature

The user can reach the page by searching 'safety check' along with the area's name where the crisis has happened. This will lead the user to a 'safety check' results page where a separate page for the crisis could be seen.

After that, a page comes up with a question asking whether the user is in the affected area. If the user answers affirmatively, a question pops up asking the user to tell friends that whether the user is safe or not. By clicking on 'I am safe' option the user can inform others about his safety.

Now a question will come up asking whether the user is in the affected area. Also right below that question two options will be given i.e. 'Find Help' and 'Provide Help'. The user can select the option as per his/her need.

Clicking on the About option the user can also get more information about the crisis and affected areas. Details of regions that are affected along with its impact on various aspects — traffic and other services — can be seen. Thus, giving the user a detailed overview of the situation.

Facebook activated this feature during the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. The feature has been activated during many recent disasters including Barcelona attacks, Orlando shootings among other crises.