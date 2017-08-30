App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 30, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains: Facebook safety check active, here's how you can mark yourself safe

If a large number of people report about a particular accident from a particular area, then it prompts the activation of 'safety check' feature

Mumbai Rains: Facebook safety check active, here's how you can mark yourself safe

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai came to a standstill on Tuesday following heavy rainfall through the day. Many people were stranded in the city and were not able to reach home.

A lot of people have been worried about their own safety and that of their near and dear ones. Facebook came in handy with their ‘Safety check’ services. The Facebook’s 'safety check' feature is activated by the company and people voluntarily in times of emergencies and disasters. In simple words, the feature allows people to stay connected with friends and relatives during a time of crisis.

Here's a link to the Mumbai floods Safety Check page from Facebook.

Steps to mark yourself safe on Facebook's Safety Check feature

The user can reach the page by searching 'safety check' along with the area's name where the crisis has happened. This will lead the user to a 'safety check' results page where a separate page for the crisis could be seen.

safety_check

After that, a page comes up with a question asking whether the user is in the affected area. If the user answers affirmatively, a question pops up asking the user to tell friends that whether the user is safe or not. By clicking on 'I am safe' option the user can inform others about his safety.

safe chk new

Now a question will come up asking whether the user is in the affected area. Also right below that question two options will be given i.e. 'Find Help' and 'Provide Help'. The user can select the option as per his/her need.

safety_check_3

Clicking on the About option the user can also get more information about the crisis and affected areas. Details of regions that are affected along with its impact on various aspects — traffic and other services — can be seen. Thus, giving the user a detailed overview of the situation.

safety_check_4

Facebook activated this feature during the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011. The feature has been activated during many recent disasters including Barcelona attacks, Orlando shootings among other crises.

tags #Facebook #India #MumbaiRains

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.