Aug 31, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

A 45-member team of the National Disaster Response Force is carrying out the rescue operation with the help of fire brigade personnel.

Mumbai building collapse: Seven killed, many feared trapped in debris of 5-floor structure

Seven persons were killed, 15 others injured, while around 25 people are feared trapped after a five-story residential building collapsed in Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai on Thursday.

Seven persons, including an elderly couple, died and 13 others were injured in the incident. The injured were admitted to the J J Hospital, a senior police official said.

"The exact number of trapped people cannot be known immediately," DCP, Zone 1, Manoj Sharma said.

The building, located at Pakmodia street near JJ Hospital, with 12 rooms and six godowns on the ground floor, crumbled at around 8:30 am, fire department sources said.

According to fire brigade sources present at the spot, "There were around nine families staying in the building. Thirty people are feared trapped."

Mumbai: Rescue work in progress after a five storey residential building collapsed at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI Photo

"Our disaster management cell received a call at 8.40 am about the collapse. We immediately rushed fire brigade personnel to the site to rescue the trapped people. We fear that several people are trapped under the debris," a senior official of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said.

A senior police official said that 12 people were rushed to JJ Hospital so far.

A 45-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out the rescue operation with the help of fire brigade personnel.

It is not known whether the building was on the list of dangerous structures under the MCGM limits.

The incident occurred two days after the city was pummelled by torrential rains, which is may have caused damage to the building.

