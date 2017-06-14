MP alleges Jet Airways flt departed without taking him onboard

App
Jun 14, 2017 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna which is an ally of BJP, today alleged that the Jet Airways flight which he was suppose to board left for Delhi without taking him onboard.

Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti, leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna which is an ally of BJP, today alleged that the Jet Airways flight which he was suppose to board left for Delhi without taking him onboard.

Shetti also claimed that he was forced to shell out an additional Rs 2,000 for an alternative flight.

"I was at T2 (terminal 2) of Mumbai airport for my morning flight to Delhi. It was necessary for me to board the flight. I was waiting at the lounge with my boarding pass.

"After sometime I realised that the boarding doors are closed. When I enquired, I was told that my flight had taken off," Shetti claimed.

Jet Airways did not respond to the queries sent by PTI on the issue.

Shetti alleged that, "Surprisingly, Jet Airways knew that I was travelling and despite being a people's representative, no one informed me about the boarding doors being closed. When I asked for a ticket on the next flight, I received a rude response."

"I had to pay Rs 2,000 extra when it was not even my fault. I am going to raise this issue before the Ministry of Civil Aviation," said the MP from Hatkanangle constituency in Kolhapur.

