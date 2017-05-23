App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 23, 2017 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monsoon may hit Kerala before May 30: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of the monsoon in Kerala on May 30 this year, but the seasonal rainfall may arrive a day before.

Monsoon may hit Kerala before May 30: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of the monsoon in Kerala on May 30 this year, but the seasonal rainfall may arrive a day before.

Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M Rajeevan said the conditions look favourable for the arrival of the monsoon before the announced date.

"The date announced for the onset of the monsoon is May 30, but there is a possibility that it may hit Kerala a day before that," Rajeevan told PTI.

The normal date for the start of the seasonal rains over Kerala is June 1, which marks the arrival of the monsoon in the country.

With chances of continuation of the El Nino effect, a phenomena associated with warming of Pacific waters, the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year.

Rajeevan said the ministry will also undertake a programme during the monsoon to study the viability of cloud seeding.

He was speaking at an event organised to highlight the ministry's achievements since the NDA government came to power in 2014. Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Y S Chowdary attended the event.

The programme will be carried out using two research aircraft. One plane would undertake the exercise of cloud seeding while another one would take samples to study its viability.

Solapur in Maharashtra has been chosen as the area for conduct of the research.

"We intend to take 200 samples that can help us understand how effective is the concept of cloud seeding. The programme will be carried over a period of three years," Rajeevan said.

Several states including Kerala have also been conducting research on cloud seeding.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.