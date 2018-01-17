App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
IST

Modi-Netanyahu in Gujarat LIVE: Modi and I are optimistic about future, says Bibi

Live updates as Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Bibi Netanyahu visits Gujarat

  • Jan 17, 02:52 PM (IST)

    We are working towards making entire system in our country innovation-friendly, so that- ideas are formed from intent, innovations are formed from ideas & New India is formed from innovations: PM Modi at iCreate Centre

  • Jan 17, 02:51 PM (IST)

    The technology & creativity of Israel influence the world. Israel has proved it to the world that commitment of the people, not size of the nation takes the country forward: PM Modi at iCreate Centre

  • Jan 17, 02:50 PM (IST)

    When I launched iCreate a few years ago, I said I want to link it with Israel. My motive was that this institution & our youth is benefited by Israel's experience & their start-up environment: PM Modi at iCreate Centre

  • Jan 17, 02:48 PM (IST)

    When a farmer sows a small plant, coming generations receives fruits of that huge tree. The farmer's soul feels elated with this. We are feeling the same happiness on the inauguration of iCreate: PM Modi

  • Jan 17, 02:45 PM (IST)

    When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. From that time, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here & now we are inaugurating this foundation: PM Modi at iCreate Centre

  • Jan 17, 02:38 PM (IST)

    Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi, thank you all!: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu concludes his address at the iCreate centre

  • Jan 17, 02:36 PM (IST)

    PM Modi and I are both very young and both very optimistic, we are young in our thinking & optimistic about the future: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

  • Jan 17, 02:34 PM (IST)

    Netanyahu in his address at iCreate said,"Many Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the liberation of Haifa were Gujaratis. Thank you Gujarat."

  • Jan 17, 02:19 PM (IST)

  • Jan 17, 01:58 PM (IST)

    Netanyahu describes Mahatma Gandhi as one of the great prophets of humanity.

    In a four-line message jointly signed by Netanyahu and his wife Sara in the visitor's log book at the ashram, the Israeli dignitaries said their "visit was inspiring".

  • Jan 17, 01:55 PM (IST)

    Namaste Shalom' magazine launch during Netanyahu's Mumbai visit

    The Jewish community will mark Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Mumbai visit with the launch of 'Namaste Shalom', a regular monthly magazine on bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.

    The magazine would be launched at the Magen David Synagogue at Byculla in south Mumbai tomorrow, Ralphy Jhirad, the editorial board member of the magazine, told PTI.

    Jhirad, who is also the president and managing trustee of Bene Israel Heritage Museum and Genealogical Centre, said the magazine's editorial advisory board includes MPs Poonam Mahajan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

    President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon have welcomed the magazine and sent congratulatory messages, he said.

  • Jan 17, 01:42 PM (IST)

    Modi, Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu reach iCreate centre in Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad.

  • Jan 17, 01:02 PM (IST)

    The Israeli PM is the third international leader whom Modi is hosting in his home state of Gujarat.

    Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September last year. The Indian premier had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed for a long time.

  • Jan 17, 01:00 PM (IST)

    For the roadshow, around 50 stages were erected on the roadside along the stretch from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram to showcase performances by troupes of different states to welcome the guests.

  • Jan 17, 12:42 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 12:42 PM (IST)

    A look at the grand reception Netanyahu received in Ahemdabad

  • Jan 17, 12:38 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 12:34 PM (IST)

    The two leaders will also visit a Sabarkantha- based centre of excellence for agriculture established by Isreal. They will inaugurate a research facility for cultivation of dates in Kutch by remote control from Sabarkantha.

  • Jan 17, 12:32 PM (IST)

    There will be a live demonstration of desalination of sea water that the two prime ministers will witness through video conferencing from the iCreate centre on Janaury 17.

    The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately USD 111,000).

  • Jan 17, 12:30 PM (IST)

    The Israeli prime minister will also present Modi a special gift -- the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep the two leaders rode at Israel's Olga beach last year.

  • Jan 17, 12:23 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 12:23 PM (IST)

    Bibi tried his hand at flying a kite at Sabarmati Ashram along  with his wife. 

  • Jan 17, 12:21 PM (IST)

    From the Ashram, Modi and Netanyahu will proceed to 'iCreate', an autonomous centre of excellence near Bavla town close to the city.

    'iCreate' was formally launched in 2011 by Modi when he was the chief minister. The institution mentors budding entrepreneurs and guides them to set up start-ups.

  • Jan 17, 12:18 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 12:17 PM (IST)

    After the Sabarmati visit, both the leaders will visit two centres of excellence and inaugurate another such facility.

  • Jan 17, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • Jan 17, 12:09 PM (IST)

    #NamosteNetanyahu- The city, especially the stretch from the airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, has been decked up to welcome Netanyahu along with his wife Sara.

  • Jan 17, 12:01 PM (IST)

    Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Bibi Netanyahu is in the home state of Prime Minister of Narendra Modi and the two leaders received a grand welcome in Ahemdabad. The mega roadshow, starting from city airport and end at the Sabarmati Ashram, began amidst high security in Ahmedabad.

