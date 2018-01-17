Modi-Netanyahu in Gujarat highlights: Israel's tech has brought revolution in agriculture, says PM

Live now
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Emphasizing on the importance of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is important to use latest technology when it comes to agriculture. Farmers gain immensely thanks to technology".
"Our relation with Israel through Centre of Excellence has to be taken forward to bring about change. I thank PM Netanyahu for taking time for our farmers and talking to them," PM Narendra Modi said in Vadrad, reported ANI.
"We are all aware of the strides Israel has made in agriculture, including when it comes to managing water resources and irrigation. Israel shows the way on how to transform a nation with the agriculture sector at the core," PM Modi said.
About 1 lakh farmers have sought training from the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Vadrad so far, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi and PM of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu have started addressing the audience at Centre of Excellence in Gujarat's Vadrad, reports ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu are scheduled to arrive Mumbai at 6:30 pm today.
iCreate ka 'i' small letter mein hai. I ko chota kyo rakha iske piche bhi ek wajah hai. Creativity ki sabse badi rukavat hoti hai 'I' ka bada hona. Creativity ke saath agar I capital hai, to uska matlab h aham aur ahankar aade aa rha h: PM Modi at iCreate Centre
Four days ago, ISRO made a century in satellite launching. Such success needs dedication, hard work & dreams. Such energy is filled in our scientists & youth: PM Modi at iCreate Centre
We are working towards making entire system in our country innovation-friendly, so that- ideas are formed from intent, innovations are formed from ideas & New India is formed from innovations: PM Modi at iCreate Centre
The technology & creativity of Israel influence the world. Israel has proved it to the world that commitment of the people, not size of the nation takes the country forward: PM Modi at iCreate Centre
When I launched iCreate a few years ago, I said I want to link it with Israel. My motive was that this institution & our youth is benefited by Israel's experience & their start-up environment: PM Modi at iCreate Centre
When a farmer sows a small plant, coming generations receives fruits of that huge tree. The farmer's soul feels elated with this. We are feeling the same happiness on the inauguration of iCreate: PM Modi
When I went to Israel last year, I made up my mind that this foundation should have more strong relations with Israel. From that time, I was waiting for my friend Benjamin Netanyahu to come to India. He is here & now we are inaugurating this foundation: PM Modi at iCreate Centre
Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Israel! Thank you Prime Minister Modi, thank you all!: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu concludes his address at the iCreate centre
PM Modi and I are both very young and both very optimistic, we are young in our thinking & optimistic about the future: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu in his address at iCreate said,"Many Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the liberation of Haifa were Gujaratis. Thank you Gujarat."
Netanyahu describes Mahatma Gandhi as one of the great prophets of humanity.
In a four-line message jointly signed by Netanyahu and his wife Sara in the visitor's log book at the ashram, the Israeli dignitaries said their "visit was inspiring".
Namaste Shalom' magazine launch during Netanyahu's Mumbai visit
The Jewish community will mark Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Mumbai visit with the launch of 'Namaste Shalom', a regular monthly magazine on bilateral relations between the two friendly nations.
The magazine would be launched at the Magen David Synagogue at Byculla in south Mumbai tomorrow, Ralphy Jhirad, the editorial board member of the magazine, told PTI.
Jhirad, who is also the president and managing trustee of Bene Israel Heritage Museum and Genealogical Centre, said the magazine's editorial advisory board includes MPs Poonam Mahajan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon have welcomed the magazine and sent congratulatory messages, he said.
Modi, Israel PM Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu reach iCreate centre in Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad.
The Israeli PM is the third international leader whom Modi is hosting in his home state of Gujarat.
Modi and Japanese premier Shinzo Abe had held a joint roadshow during the latter's visit here in September last year. The Indian premier had shown Abe and his wife around at the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed for a long time.
For the roadshow, around 50 stages were erected on the roadside along the stretch from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram to showcase performances by troupes of different states to welcome the guests.
A look at the grand reception Netanyahu received in Ahemdabad