App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 02, 2017 08:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi invites the world to invest in India, says “sky is the limit"

Modi said that his government’s journey toward developing India is built on investments in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and services

Modi invites the world to invest in India, says “sky is the limit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited global businesses to invest in India, saying its market of 120 crore people provides vast opportunities from agriculture to defence while being protected by political stability and a “vibrant” judicial system.

“The sky is the limit in India. You can venture here in any area you want (to do business),” Modi told a global audience in his plenary address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) here.

This is the first time that an Indian prime minister is attending the SPIEF forum, which is held annually in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city and President Vladimir Putin’s hometown.

Putin, who addressed the session before Modi, also spoke of Russia’s attractiveness for investors, pointing out the technological advancements of its youth.

Modi said that his government’s journey toward developing India is built on investments in infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing and services.

“Fifty cities need metros, 500 cities need solid waste management and drinking water. Besides, India has the world’s second largest railway network. It needs to be expanded, upgraded technologically to make it safer and reliable. The clean India movement has embarked on a program to clean the 2,500 kilometre-longGanga,” Modi said. All this provides immense opportunities for investment, he said. In agriculture, he said his emphasis is on “seed to market,” and increasing yield through technological intervention, organic farming and value addition through food processing, he said.

The market is open even for defence manufacturing, tourism, hospitality and medical devices.

“I invite you all. A nation of 1.2 billion people invites the world. The world’s oldest civilization invites you all,” he said.

tags #world

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.