Modi in US: Tech takes centrestage as PM meets CEOs but H1B visa issue not discussed 

Technology took centrestage at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing United States visit, where he addressed Indian diaspora and met 21 CEOs of US-based companies on Sunday.

However, the most controversial of all issues - that of high skilled American H-1B work visas- was not discussed.

Addressing the Indian community in the US, PM Modi spoke of “technology-driven governance”, which is creating a modern India. “Innovation, technology and talent are crucial in this day and age,” he tweeted.



Terrific meeting with @narendramodi. Always impressed, energized by optimism and invention in India. Excited to keep investing and growing. https://t.co/xhQ58dik3y

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) June 25, 2017

Modi also met US-based CEOs at a roundtable in Washington DC, which included the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google (Alphabet) CEO Sundar Pichai, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the chief of Adobe Systems Shantanu Narayen and John Chambers, executive chairman at Cisco. However, Satya Nadella, the India born CEO of Microsoft Inc, was the most conspicuous by his absence. There was no immediate clarity from government for his absence.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted proceedings of the CEO roundtable and said that demonetisation, digitisation of economy and goods and services tax were discussed.

“CEOs express support Make in India and Digital India, Start Up India and other Flagship initiatives of the government,” Baglay tweeted, adding that the CEOs appreciated Modi’s efforts at improving the ease of doing business, as well as reaffirming that they were committed to growing with India and attest to its attractiveness as FDI destination.

Cisco’s Chambers, who is also chairman of the trade body US-India Business Council, tweeted after the meeting: “As Chairman of the @USIBC, I believe India will move from slow follower to fast innovative leader. Tremendous in 3 yrs through Digital India”.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai told ANI that he was excited about GST and looking forward to the July 1 rollout, which “shows you can achieve reform by pushing hard for it and I hope it’s just the beginning”.

PM Modi’s discussion with the CEOs focused on finding more common ground to drive US investment in India, and most of the described the session as “optimistic”.

However, the issue of H-1B visas, which has been a very contentious issue for the Indian and US technology industry, was not discussed. Most large US tech corporations such as Apple, Microsoft, Adobe and Google hire foreign talent through H1B visas.