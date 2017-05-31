App
May 31, 2017 10:22 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Modi in Spain: PM set to meet Spanish PM, King today

Modi will hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on ways to deepen bilateral engagement, including in the high-tech sector. Modi will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain, PTI reported.

Modi in Spain: PM set to meet Spanish PM, King today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night on the second leg of his six-day, four-nation tour aimed at boosting bilateral economic engagement. Modi's visit to Spain is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since 1988.

Modi will hold discussions with his Spanish counterpart Mariano Rajoy on ways to deepen bilateral engagement, including in the high-tech sector. Modi will also call on King Felipe VI of Spain, PTI reported.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/modi-in-spain-live-pm-set-to-meet-spanish-pm-king-today-1417387.html

#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister #Spain

