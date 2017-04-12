Mobile towers 'completely safe', insists COAI

Cellular association COAI Tuesday sought to play down health concerns related to mobile towers, saying they emit a low level of radiation within the prescribed norms and are "completely safe".

"Citizens have no reason to panic as mobile towers emit low level radiation, which is within the prescribed Department of Telecom, Government of India norms which makes mobile towers completely safe," COAI Director-General Rajan Mathews said in a statement.

Consumer health and interest are "paramount" for the telecom industry, he added.

The comments come in the wake of a report that Supreme Court has ordered shutting down of a BSNL mobile tower in Gwalior on the plea of a 42-year old cancer patient. The order is expected to intensify ongoing deliberations on impact of radiation from mobile phone towers on people's health.