Mizoram govt issues warning ahead of Cyclone Mora

Mizoram government today issued a warning that cyclone 'Mora' accompanied by thunderstorm and very heavy rainfall might lash the state on May 30 and 31.

The Mizoram Disaster Management Authority and the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation department received a warning that the cyclone called 'Mora' will hit several states in the country and was most likely to lash Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura on Tuesday and Wednesday, an official statement said.

The statement advised the people to take precaution and other preventive measures as the cyclone could trigger massive landslides and flash floods in the state.