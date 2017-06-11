Militants open fire on policeman in Kashmir's Shopian

Militants fired upon a policeman outside his camp in south Kashmir's Shopian district today, leaving him injured.

The shooting happened in Imam Sahib area of the district near the the camp of the special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police official said.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Khursheed Ahmad, who was injured in the attack, was rushed to the sub-district hospital.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the attackers, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.