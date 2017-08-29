Meet the new Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra whose cases span from Yakub Memon to Nirbhaya gang-rape

Moneycontrol News

Justice Dipak Misra was today sworn in as Chief Justice of India, succeeding incumbent JS Khehar who retired on Sunday.

At a brief ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra, who had been recommended as a successor by Justice JS Khehar in July.

Misra's tenure as the 45th Chief Justice of India will last for 14 months until he retires on October 2018.

Dipak Misra, 63, has been at the forefront of some of the landmark judgements in recent history.

A native of Odisha, he began his legal journey as an advocate in 1977. Misra ventured into most realms of law - constitutional, civil, criminal, revenue, service and sales tax matters - before being appointed as an additional judge of the Orissa High Court in 1996. He was transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court shortly before he became a permanent judge in 1997.

Misra served as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court in 2009 and the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in 2010. Subsequently, he was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court in September 2011.

He is currently the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and has taken up initiatives to provide legal aid to the deprived people. His efforts extended to creating the facility of "Legal Assistance Establishments" or Nyaya Sanyog which cater to poor litigants to get faster access to justice by accessing court documents, case statuses and easy connectivity with the lawyers via phone numbers or online.

Misra headed the bench when Yakub Memon, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, had pleaded for the dismissal of his death sentence hours before he was due to be hanged. In a judgement that would be etched in Indian legal history, Dipak Misra dismissed the last-minute plea in an unprecedented 2.30 am hearing.

In May, Misra also upheld the death sentence of the four convicts in the heinous 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

He was also heading the bench which made singing the national anthem compulsory in cinema halls as well as standing up for the same.

Misra has been entrusted with the responsibility of heading a three-judge bench which will hear a string of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute from August 11.