Man complains of high auto fares in Tamil Nadu; tweets to US police instead

A man who tweeted about high fares charged by autorickshaws during a visit to a hill station in Tamil Nadu accidentally tagged the state police department in the United States recently.



. @SalemPoliceDept are you aware that the auto rickshaws overcharge tourists in #Yercaud ?Rs. 50/- for 1.5km. Is there a system that looks into such issues here? @CMOTamilNadu @dinakaranonline @dinathanthi @VisitYercaud @twttdc

— Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017

According to a series of tweets by Arunanand T A, hailing from Kochi in Kerala, he had gone to the Yercaud hill station recently and claimed that an autorickshaw charged him Rs 50 for a journey of 1.5 km.

He also wanted a response from the Salem city police located near Yercaud, which is about 370 km from here.

However, he unknowingly tagged the official twitter handle of Salem Police Department at Oregon in the US.

The US police promptly responded to his tweet, saying "We are the Salem Police in Salem, Oregon, USA."

Responding, Arunanand admitted his mistake, saying he unknowingly tagged them.



I knew US had a Salem whilst Tamil Nadu State in India also has one. Never thought I would wrongly tag you folks. Thanks for the reply, nevertheless! Good day :-) — Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 20, 2017





Do you guys have a Madras too in Oregon? :-o That's the name of the capital of Tamil Nadu state! pic.twitter.com/JtJfRWXx2p

— Arunanand T A (@TAAspeaks) November 24, 2017

In another tweet, Arunanand asked them whether there was a city named Madras in Oregon.

The Salem Police tweeted saying, "Yes, we do. It's in another part of the State. However, and not too close to #SalemOR".

Chennai was formerly known as Madras.

Before concluding, the Salem police department tweeted :