'Malicious persecution', says Vadra on Rajasthan govt decision to recommend CBI probe

Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday described as a "malicious persecution" the decision of Rajasthan government to recommend CBI probe into some land deals in Bikaner linked to his company.

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had on Tuesday said that the state government has written to the CBI for a probe into alleged land scams in Bikaner, including those involving Vadra's company.

"Another attempt of malicious persecution, exposed... Please hound, persecute and harass as much as you want, such lies will never undermine the truth. #TruthWillPrevail," Vadra said in his Facebook post today, reacting to the Rajasthan government's decision.

"First, Rajasthan police filed an FIR on 26 August 2014. In 3 years, they filed the chargesheets, summoned documents, as also company officials, yet found not an iota of evidence," he said.

"Neither the FIR nor the chargesheets accuse the companies associated with me in any manner whatsoever," Vadra added.

He went on to add, "Having failed with the police FIR and chargesheets, they unleashed the Enforcement Directorate to harass and hound. Enforcement Directorate has conducted raids, seized documents and harassed in every possible manner.

"As they fail, they make one more sinister attempt to rope in the CBI. Has the Rajasthan government lost faith in its own police and investigation?!"

Yesterday, Kataria had said, "As many as 18 FIRs are registered and 4 of them are against Vadra's company which was allegedly involved in illegal purchase of nearly 275 bigha land. All the 18 FIRs are in connection with purchase of close to 1400 bigha land in fake names."

The Rajasthan home minister alleged that Vadra's company was third party to purchase 275 bigha land in the year 2010 and it sold the pieces of land to fourth party in 2012.

"When the matter came to light, 18 FIRs were registered. Four FIRs are related with Vadra's company and now the state government has written to the CBI to investigate them altogether. The issue was also raised in the state assembly in 2014," Kataria said.