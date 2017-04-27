In a major reshuffle, Yogi Adityanath's UP govt transfers 138 officials

Moneycontrol News

Uttar Pradesh has been going through major changes from the time Yogi Adityanath has come to power and this time the big reshuffle is in the administrative department. To check corruption and ensure efficient working of the state government, 138 officials will be transferred and new people will be inducted, including 84 IAS and 54 IPS officers.

This is the second shake-up since the new government took charge. Earlier this month, as many as 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were transferred. Also, the police department got its new chief, Sulkhan Singh who replaced Javeed Ahmed. Singh had vowed to crush ‘goondagardi’ in the state and warned that even VIPs would not be spared.

Last week Adityanath had directed the state police to change its working style so as to make the common people feel secure. The chief minister had expressed unhappiness over the working of the anti-corruption wing of the state police and ordered its reorganisation.

To send out a strong message that laxity in enforcing law and order will not be tolerated, Uttar Pradesh police had suspended over 100 policemen.

New faces that will assume office

Civil Defence Secretary Manoj Mishra has been made Director of Culture, Special Secretary (Revenue) Karn Singh Chauhan has been sent to Jhansi as district magistrate.

Prominent among those transferred included DM Lucknow GS Priyadarshi, who has been sent to Muzaffarnagar in the same capacity while DM Kanpur Kaushalraj Sharma will take his place.

DM Bareilly Surendra Singh has been sent to Kanpur as DM while Special Secretary, Agriculture Pinki Joval has been made the Bareilly DM.

DM Ghaziabad Nidhi Kesarwani has been sent to the Science and Technology department as Special Secretary while Special Secretary Home has been made the DM Ghaziabad.

Similarly, DM Gautam Buddh Nagar Nagendra Prasad Singh has been replaced by Brijesh Narain Singh.

Prominent among the IPS officers transferred include SSP Ghaziabad Deepak Kumar who has been sent to Lucknow in the same capacity replacing Manzil Saini while SSP Saharanpur Luv Kumar has been made the SSP of Gautam Buddh Nagar.

SP Ghazipur Subhash Chandra Dubey has been made the SSP of Saharanpur while RP Pandey will be the SSP of Gorakhpur.

(With inputs from PTI.)