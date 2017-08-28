App
Aug 27, 2017 04:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahatma and Modi statues to figure at Madame Tussauds

Mahatma Gandhi,Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel are among the stautues to be exhibited at the Delhi branch of the famous wax museum.

History is in the making in a museum near you. Get ready to welcome Narendra Modi and APJ Abdul Kalam - and stalwarts of the freedom movement.

Wax figures of the leaders will be part of a new special zone at Madame Tussauds to be housed at the Regal building here.

Mahatma Gandhi will stand tall at the museum, along with Bhagat Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel.

"With the new addition, it will be the first time that guests would be able to meet and pay respects to the leaders who have sacrificed for the nation, creating a nationalistic environment," organisers said in a press statement.

Figures of Gandhi, Patel, Bose and Singh --legends who played an indispensable role in changing the perspective of the world towards India -- will be showcased alongside contemporary leaders Kalam and Modi, it said.

"The figures of the heroes are immortalised by a special team of Madame Tussauds from London. Based on customer feedback and, our team has designed a dedicated history zone in the upcoming Delhi attraction," the statement added.

It said the museum's team in London carried out "immersive research" while making these figures.

"Going forward, we will carry on adding more influential leaders, whose contribution is acknowledged, and we also consider the requests by our visitors," said Anshul Jain, of Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd.

Merlin Entertainments owns all Madame Tussauds attractions across the globe.

The famous wax museum's Delhi branch, scheduled to open later this year, already houses figures of personalities from the world of glamour, sports, history and politics.

