Maharashtra: Loan waiver criteria committee to meet on Monday

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 18, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

A committee set up by the Maharashtra government to finalise criteria for farm loan waiver will meet here on Monday.

A committee set up by the Maharashtra government to finalise criteria for farm loan waiver will meet here on Monday.

Leaders of all farmers' organisations will come to the megapolis to attend the meeting, to be chaired by the state Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.

An official release about this meeting was issued this evening by the state government.

On June 11, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver for farmers and decided to form a committee to decide the criteria of debt relief.

Members of the committee are Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna's Raju Shetti, independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, farmer leader Raghunath Patil and coordinator of steering committee of farmers Ajit Navale among others.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy

