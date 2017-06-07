Maharashtra govt wants Centre to finance Metro projects by MMRDA

Maharashtra, which has the highest approvals for infra projects entailing Rs 67,000 crore in investments, asked the Centre to help it with financing for Metro projects in the financial capital.

"We have requested for some contribution from the Centre for those Metro projects which have been undertaken by the MMRDA," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after a meeting with Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

"Naidu has assured us that soon, they will be approaching the Cabinet and come out with a policy and will extend some help," he added.

When asked about the contribution which the state wants from the Centre, Fadnavis said it can be between 10 to 25 per cent of the cost.

The minister congratulated Maharashtra for being at the forefront when it comes to getting project approvals and added that at Rs 67,523 crore, this is the highest among states in the three years of NDA regime.

He said in the next five years, over 350 km of metro lines will be operational in Maharashtra alone which will be ferrying over 1 crore users across cities.

Meanwhile, Naidu also welcomed the work undertaken by Maharashtra by having a real estate regulator, which has already come out with penalties on players.

Asserting that the Government welcomes builders, Naidu seemed to pacify concerns, saying that the government wants "regulation and not strangulation" of the sector.

"You have to deliver on the promises which you make," he said.