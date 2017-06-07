App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 07, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt wants Centre to finance Metro projects by MMRDA

The minister congratulated Maharashtra for being at the forefront when it comes to getting project approvals and added that at Rs 67,523 crore, this is the highest among states in the three years of NDA regime.

Maharashtra govt wants Centre to finance Metro projects by MMRDA

Maharashtra, which has the highest approvals for infra projects entailing Rs 67,000 crore in investments, asked the Centre to help it with financing for Metro projects in the financial capital.

"We have requested for some contribution from the Centre for those Metro projects which have been undertaken by the MMRDA," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters after a meeting with Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

"Naidu has assured us that soon, they will be approaching the Cabinet and come out with a policy and will extend some help," he added.

When asked about the contribution which the state wants from the Centre, Fadnavis said it can be between 10 to 25 per cent of the cost.

The minister congratulated Maharashtra for being at the forefront when it comes to getting project approvals and added that at Rs 67,523 crore, this is the highest among states in the three years of NDA regime.

He said in the next five years, over 350 km of metro lines will be operational in Maharashtra alone which will be ferrying over 1 crore users across cities.

Meanwhile, Naidu also welcomed the work undertaken by Maharashtra by having a real estate regulator, which has already come out with penalties on players.

Asserting that the Government welcomes builders, Naidu seemed to pacify concerns, saying that the government wants "regulation and not strangulation" of the sector.

"You have to deliver on the promises which you make," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #infra projects #Maharashtra #metro projects #MMRDA

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.