Maharashtra govt intends saving 1000 MW power in five years

Maharashtra Cabinet approved Energy Conservation Policy 2016 which seeks to save 1,000 MegaWatt(MW) of power in the next five years, Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

He said the policy gives impetus to energy conservation measures and is framed considering the growing demand for power in the state. It lays emphasis on using natural resources and reducing the use of energy generated out of coal.

The policy stresses phasing out Compact Fluorescent Light (CFL) to Light Emitting Diodes (LED) bulbs, making amendments to Development Control Rules (DC Rules) of civic bodies, making it mandatory for new buildings to install solar panels for power to be used for internal common purposes before being granted building approvals.

Bawankule said the cabinet also approved the "Chief Minister Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme" where farmers will get assured power supply at affordable prices during day-time.

"By converting agriculture power feeders into solar power feeders, it will help government save conventional power," he said.

He said the feeder scheme will be implemented by the state power generating utility Mahanirmiti through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

"Mahanirmiti will enter into agreements for solar agriculture feeder project with private investors for a fixed period. The selected solar power feeder will be separated from the power distribution network of state-owned power supply utility Mahavitaran," Bawankule said.

The government intends to supply power to agriculture lift irrigation schemes.

"A committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Energy) will be set up for ensuring effective implementation of the scheme," he said.

The energy conservation policy seeks to promote the use of LED bulbs by civic bodies in their street lighting and also encourage and prioritise the implementation of energy conservation measures in government, semi-government and civic bodies by installing solar panels for electricity for internal use.

The policy aims to incorporate the lessons on energy conservation in the syllabi for schools, colleges, technical institutes and industrial training institutes.

The energy blueprint intends to conduct an energy audit in the next two years of all malls and multiplexes besides the commercial and industrial consumers whose contractual demand for power is more than 1,000 KVA, he said.

"Henceforth, all new buildings constructed by government, semi-government, and government-aided institutions will be constructed on the principle of Energy Conservation Building Code," he said.

In order to promote construction of "green buildings", the Urban Development Department intends to grant concessions in development charges, additional Floor Space Index (FSI) and concessions in Property Tax.