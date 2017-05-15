App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 15, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra CM lauds Praful Patel's contribution to aviation sector

"The changed face of the country's aviation sector is pushed by Praful Patel and people are thankful to him," Fadnavis said after the launch of Patel's photo-biography.

Maharashtra CM lauds Praful Patel's contribution to aviation sector

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recognised contribution of senior NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel for the face-lift of the aviation sector in the country.

"The changed face of the country's aviation sector is pushed by Praful Patel and people are thankful to him," Fadnavis said after the launch of Patel's photo-biography.

Patel, a Rajya Sabha member, is a former Civil Aviation Minister.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani also attended the function.

"There was a time when landing at any Indian airport from an international flight was enough to notice that you have arrived in India. The odour and looks of the airport were disappointing.

"Now, things have changed for better and world class airports that can handle millions of passengers are well managed by our companies. The decision of privatisation of airport development and management turned crucial and all are thankful to Patel," said the Chief Minister.

Praful Patel has achieved several things but his closeness to people is still intact and it is commendable, added Fadnavis.

Uddhav said he and Patel represent different political parties but that did not affect their friendship.

"We did represent different political parties but it never affected our friendship. His (Patel's) public life has been decent and his commitment for society is admirable," said the Sena chief.

Patel said his friend Mukesh Gandhi was collecting his pictures and videos for a long time and finally he decided to come up with this book.

tags #Current Affairs #Devendra Fadnavis #Maharashtra Chief Minister

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.