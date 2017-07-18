App
Jul 17, 2017 10:23 PM IST

Lot in pipeline for development of Northeast: Narendra Modi

He said the economy, connectivity and tourism will improve in the Northeast and fruits of development will reach people more effectively.

Lot in pipeline for development of Northeast: Narendra Modi
Narendra MODI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said the country's development cannot take place without the progress of the Northeast and that a lot is in the pipeline for development of the region.

He said the economy, connectivity and tourism will improve in the Northeast and fruits of development will reach people more effectively.

"India's development cannot happen without the progress of the Northeast. Lot has been done in the last 3 years & a lot more is in the pipeline," Modi tweeted.

He was responding to comments by his followers on the Twitter.

