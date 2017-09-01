App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Sep 01, 2017 05:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lookout notice against Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet and Aditya Insaan

Police said they were looking into allegations of a conspiracy to free Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in rape case on August 25.

Lookout notice against Ram Rahim Singh's adopted daughter Honeypreet and Aditya Insaan

The Haryana Police today issued a lookout notice against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insaan and key Dera functionary Aditya Insaan, Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla said.

Police said they were looking into allegations of a conspiracy to free Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh after he was convicted in rape case on August 25.

While Aditya has earlier been charged with sedition, the charges against Honeypreet were not immediately known.

Chawala said details regarding the lookout notice against the two would be made public later in the day.

Airports, bus stands and railway stations across the country have been alerted, officials said.

The conviction of the Dera head in a 2002 rape case had triggered arson and violence in Haryana that claimed 38 lives and injured over 250 people on August 25. While 32 people had died in the violence in Panchkula, six people died at Sirsa, where the sect headquarters is located.

A special CBI court in Panchkula had sentenced the Dera chief to 20-year imprisonment in the rape case on Monday.

50-year-old Ram Rahim Singh is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district, where a thick blanket of security has been thrown around.

A FIR was earlier lodged in Panchkula police station following a statement by a newspaper reporter against two key functionaries of the Dera, Aditya Insan and Dhiman Insaan. The duo have been booked for sedition. Dhiman was taken into custody yesterday and sent on week-long police remand by a court in Panchkula.

Five Haryana policemen, who were part of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief's security and were charged with sedition, were dismissed from service, state police chief B S Sandhu said yesterday.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Legal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.