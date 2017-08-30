Looking to upload your data on a job site? Ask yourself how safe it is

While posting professional details and qualifications on a job portal, individuals usually may not be aware of where the data is being shared. But with a trial court ordering a probe on employment portal Monster.com with respect to an alleged data sharing with a third party, the matter of data privacy on these platforms has come to light.

Last week, a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by former Chief Justice of India JS Khehar (succeeded by Dipak Misra), unanimously declared Right to Privacy as part of Right to Life and Liberty assured by the Article 21 of the Indian constitution. Hence, this could be one of the first cases that has been filed questioning online firms on invading the privacy of individuals.

In an official statement, Monster.com said that they are currently awaiting the copy of the court’s order and direction to understand the specifics of this matter.

“We will fully cooperate with the regulatory authorities and comply with all processes laid by them to take necessary actions against the errant party. At the outset, we would like to officially state that Monster.com is a fully compliant organisation in all its transactions with its customers, job seekers and all other related stakeholders.

We encourage all our stakeholders including our customers and associates to comply with the terms of use & privacy norms of Monster.com websites as per the applicable laws. Ethics, transparency and ensuring data privacy and integrity is of utmost importance to Monster.com,” the statement said.

Usually, when a job-seeker posts details of his/her requirements in an employment opportunity, there is an unsaid agreement that this information could be shared with other parties to help them get a better access to the right jobs. However, this case could change that and there could be a need for a better disclosure from these platforms on how exactly the data would be used.

Prashant Mali, a Bombay High Court lawyer who specialises in data theft matters said that sharing of data depends on mutual agreements you sign with the online portal. But, he added that if it is sensitive data like financial information, password or health information, then the job portals need to take permission from owners for every share with different legal entitles.

In case of sharing data without having explicit agreement, Mali said that they are committing Data Theft as per the interpretation of section 43(b) read with Section 66 of The IT Act, 2000. He also said that clients can go for criminal and civil remedies simultaneously.

With respect to privacy, which was invoked by the chief metropolitan magistrate in a trial court, it is imperative that users also do not blindly agree to the terms and conditions without verifying the contents properly at the time of registration.

“The Right to Privacy comes into the picture when you already have not surrendered your right by signing any agreement or accepting such conditions which explicitly allows the portal to sell the data,” said Mali.

Almost all the job sites and also professional networking firms like LinkedIn have set standards in place when it comes to data sharing with external parties.

LinkedIn, which updated its terms of service, privacy policy as well as user agreement on June 7, 2017 clearly stated to users the changes that were being made.

With respect to an individual’s profile, the new terms stated that similar to the way your profile shows up in search engines, LinkedIn will allow certain third-party services to show your profile to their users, so that user could be more easily found for opportunities and connect with people.

But, they also gave an option to users whereby one could opt out of this broader distribution of the profile.