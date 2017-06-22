App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 22, 2017 12:53 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Loan waivers have become a fashion, says Venkaiah Naidu

Loan waivers have become a fashion, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that loan waivers have become a “fashion” but the need of the hour was to “take care of the system as well as farmers”.

Loan waivers have become a fashion now. Loans should be waived only in extreme situations. It is not a final solution. You need to take care of the system along with the farmers,” said the minister.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/loan-waivers-have-become-a-fashion-says-venkaiah-naidu-1440363.html

tags #Current Affairs #Economy.India #Venkaiah Naidu

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.