Jun 22, 2017 12:53 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com
Loan waivers have become a fashion, says Venkaiah Naidu
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that loan waivers have become a “fashion” but the need of the hour was to “take care of the system as well as farmers”.
Loan waivers have become a fashion now. Loans should be waived only in extreme situations. It is not a final solution. You need to take care of the system along with the farmers,” said the minister.Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/politics/loan-waivers-have-become-a-fashion-says-venkaiah-naidu-1440363.html