Liquor ban: Delhi govt forms panel to verify claims of hotels, bars

bars

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Delhi government has formed a committee to look into the complaints of a few hotels, bars and restaurants who demanded restoration of their licences claiming their establishments were beyond 500 metres of the highways.

The move comes after a representation of the owners of a few affected hotels, bars and restaurants was made before Excise Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

Sources in the department said the three-member committee, headed by Assistant Commissioner, will verify complainants' claims and if found correct, it will be rectified.

"After March 31, owners of some hotels, restaurants and bars approached the department and complained that they are out of ambit of 500 metre distance. They demanded that their licence should be restored," a source said.

Over 100 liquor vends, restaurant and hotel bars located within 500 metres of highways have been shut down in the city following the Supreme Court order that such establishments cannot function within 500 metres of highways.