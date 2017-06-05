App
Jun 05, 2017 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

The LG's direction came over a week after a delegation of BJP to discuss government jobs being taken on fake Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) certificates.

LG asks chief secy to look into alleged job recruitment scam

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed the chief vigilance officer of Delhi government to take action on a complaint of alleged recruitment in several departments on fake caste certificates.

The LG's direction came over a week after a delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by the leader of opposition in assembly Vijender Gupta, met him to highlight a "scam" about Delhi government jobs being taken on fake Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) certificates.

However, a senior government official said the alleged recruitment scam has not taken place during the AAP regime.

"This matter has been sent to the chief secretary/ chief vigilance officer for necessary action," LG said in a written communication to Gupta.

In his complaint, Gupta had claimed that government departments in Delhi and other states were involved in the alleged scam.

He had said that the "recruitment scam" has been taking place for the last 15 years in government departments.

