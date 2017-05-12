App
May 11, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

LeT, Hizbul militants involved in killing of Fayaz identified

Six militants from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen were involved in the abduction and killing of a young Army officer in Shopian district of Kashmir and a massive manhunt has been launched to catch them, defence sources said today.

LeT, Hizbul militants involved in killing of Fayaz identified

Six militants from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen were involved in the abduction and killing of a young Army officer in Shopian district of Kashmir and a massive manhunt has been launched to catch them, defence sources said today.

The bullet-riddled body of 22-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz from Kashmir was found in Harmen area of Shopian yesterday morning, hours after he was abducted by militants from Batpura village.

"We have identified six militants who were involved in the killing of Fayaz. The militants are from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen," a source said.

Security forces are carrying out searches in various areas to nab the six militants, the source said.

Fayaz, son of a farmer and an avid sportsman, had gone to attend the wedding of the daughter of his maternal uncle at Batapura, about 74 kms from Srinagar, from where he was abducted by the militants around 10 pm on Tuesday night.

On his first leave since joining the Army, he was posted with 2 Rajputana Rifles in Akhnoor in Jammu region. His killing has triggered anger among the locals who demanded action against the culprits.

The Army had yesterday vowed to punish the killers of Fayaz and said the incident marks a watershed moment in Kashmir Valley as people there will decisively turn the tide against terrorism.

Calling the attack a "dastardly act of cowardice" by militants, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had said Fayaz's sacrifice reiterates the nation's commitment to eliminate terrorism from the valley.

