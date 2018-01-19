Lawyer to move constitution bench in Padmaavat case questioning CBFC’s judgement

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma in which he claims the certificate issued by CBFC to Padmaavat is illegal. However, if Sharma’s version of the story is anything to go by, the plea has merely been declined urgent hearing not dismissed.

According to Sharma the plea will be heard next week. “My plea wasn’t to ban the movie or about the states banning it or any other issue pertaining to the film. My sole grievance is how could CBFC issue a certificate to a film that has been creating disturbance since the last one year,” said Sharma.

“The certification clearly violates Section 5B in the Cinematograph Act that, amongst other things, says a film shall not be certified for public exhibition if the film or any part of it is against the interests of the security of the State or public order. Where there has been protest and violence inside the CBFC office itself how can the board give a go ahead to the film?” Sharma added.

If the plea is dismissed Sharma plans to go to the constitution bench.

The Supreme Court yesterday lifted ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranvir Singh. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also restrained any other state from issuing such notifications and orders prohibiting exhibition of the movie.