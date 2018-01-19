App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jan 19, 2018 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lawyer to move constitution bench in Padmaavat case questioning CBFC’s judgement

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma in which he claims the certificate issued by CBFC to Padmaavat is illegal. However, if Sharma’s version of the story is anything to go by, the plea has merely been declined urgent hearing not dismissed.

Tasmayee Laha Roy @tasmayee

Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma in which he claims the certificate issued by CBFC to Padmaavat is illegal. However, if Sharma’s version of the story is anything to go by, the plea has merely been declined urgent hearing not dismissed.

According to Sharma the plea will be heard next week. “My plea wasn’t to ban the movie or about the states banning it or any other issue pertaining to the film. My sole grievance is how could CBFC issue a certificate to a film that has been creating disturbance since the last one year,” said Sharma.

“The certification clearly violates Section 5B in the Cinematograph Act that, amongst other things, says a film shall not be certified for public exhibition if the film or any part of it is against the interests of the security of the State or public order. Where there has been protest and violence inside the CBFC office itself how can the board give a go ahead to the film?” Sharma added.

If the plea is dismissed Sharma plans to go to the constitution bench.

The Supreme Court yesterday lifted ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranvir Singh.  A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra also restrained any other state from issuing such notifications and orders prohibiting exhibition of the movie.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.