Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan to submit reply in International Court of Justice today

Pakistan will submit its response to India's stance on former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, on Wednesday, officials said.

The detailed reply will cover all aspects “including concrete evidence of Jadhav’s alleged confession of involvement in terror-related activities and rejection of India’s stance submitted with the ICJ.”

Pakistan would tell International Court of Justice that the court does not hold jurisdiction to hear the case.

Earlier, according to reports quoting Pakistani Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan allowed Jadhav to meet his wife and mother on December 25.

On November 10, Pakistan had allowed Jadhav to meet his wife 'purely on humanitarian grounds,' but the request about his mother was pending.

A press release issued by Pakistan's foreign affairs ministry had said that the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has been informed of the decision. Pakistani foreign affairs ministry mentioned that this request has been granted months after India's foreign affairs ministry had first raised it with Pakistan.