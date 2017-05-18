Kerala KEAM result 2017 likely to be out today; check them out at -- cee-kerala.org, cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala is likely to announce KEAM 2017 results today, according to various media reports.

The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical Courses (KEAM) is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses.

The students can check their result on cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in. Once the results are declared, students will have to upload their 12th marksheet to prepare for engineering and architecture list.

Once the score is released, the candidates have to upload their marks of Plus Two/qualifying examination to prepare the rank list for engineering/architecture admission.

Here is how one can check the result:

> Log in to the official sites - cee-kerala.org and cee.kerala.gov.in> On the landing page, clean on ‘KEAM results’> Enter the roll number or hall ticket number and date of birth.

> The results will be displayed on your screen.

Download the results and remember to take a print out for future.

The exam was conducted on April 24 and 25, 2017. This year, nearly 1.6 lakh aspirants had enrolled for the entrance exam.