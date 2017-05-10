App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 10, 2017 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kashmiri Army officer abducted, shot dead by militants in Jammu & Kashmir

Lieutenant Umer Fayaz was abducted by five to six militants from his relative's house in south Kashmir's Shopian last night. His bullet riddled body was found in Harmain area of Shopian this morning, a police official said.

An Army officer from Kashmir was abducted and shot dead by militants in Shopian district where he had gone to attend the wedding ceremony of a relative.

Lieutenant Umer Fayaz was abducted by five to six militants from his relative's house in south Kashmir's Shopian last night. His bullet riddled body was found in Harmain area of Shopian this morning, a police official said.

Hailing from Kulgam district, Fayaz was in the Infantry and was posted in Akhnoor area in Jammu. He was commissioned in the Army in December last year.

"In a dastardly act, some unidentified terrorists yesterday abducted and then killed a young Army officer, Lt Umer Fayaz," an army official said.

He said the officer, who was unarmed, had come to his native Kulgam district on leave for attending a wedding in his family.

"The Army salutes the braveheart and stands by the bereaved family in this hour of tragedy," the official said, adding, "we are committed to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice".

