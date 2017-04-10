Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah keeps his promise, hikes wages for Anganwadi workers to Rs 8,000

After days of protest by hundreds of Anganwadi workers, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday announced a hike in their wages from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 conceding their demand.

"The state government has recently increased wages of anganwadi workers by Rs 1,000 in the budget, which stood at Rs 7,000 per month, and with Rs 1,000 increase, the wage goes up to Rs 8,000," said Siddaramaiah.

Hundreds of anganwadi workers, a few of them along with their children, protested for nearly a week at the Freedom Park here, with a charter of demands including the wage hike.

It has also been decided to give a Rs 500 hike in the wages of anganwadi helpers and mini-anganwadi workers, the Chief Minister said, making the announcement after talks between the anganwadi workers and government.

The issue had rocked the state Assembly during the recent session with both opposition BJP and ruling Congress trading charges against each other for not being sensitive to their issues.