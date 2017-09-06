Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh murdered in Bengaluru: What we know so far

Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead at the entrance of her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, triggering condemnation from across the political spectrum and the media community.

Protests are being held in several cities against the brutal murder of the 55-year old journalist who was the editor of Lankesh Patrike—a Kannada magazine.

Lankesh was known to be an anti-establishment figure and an outspoken critic of right-wing extremism.

Here's how the story has progressed since the incident on Tuesday night:

#1 Lankesh was shot at four times from close range and died on the spot. Two of the bullets hit her chest and one pierced her forehead.

According to media reports, her body was found by her neighbours on the veranda of her house. Eyewitnesses and police claimed that there were three assailants on motorcycle, but they have not yet been identified.

#2 Bengaluru police have acquired the CCTV footage from the premises. Her family has sought a CBI probe into the incident.

#3 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ordered the creation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder.

#4 Members of the literary community spoke out strongly against the assassination of Lankesh, who was a staunch critic of Hindutva politics. She was convicted last year for defamation over an article linking a BJP leader to criminal activities.

#5 Prominent figures including Karnataka Home Minister R Ramalinga Reddy and historian Ramachandra Guha have compared the murder to the 2015 assassination of scholar MM Kalburgi in the same state. Kalburgi was also a vocal critic of right-wing extremism and was also shot at his home by unidentified assailants.

But Reddy advised caution until further investigations are conducted. "We are yet to ascertain if it was an ideology-based killing or was done for some other reason," he said.

#6 Congress leaders including party president Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, senior leader P Chidambaram, and Punjab CM Amrinder Singh, have condemned the murder of the senior journalist.

"The series of killings of rationalists, free thinkers and journalists in the country has created an atmosphere that dissent, ideological differences and divergence of views can endanger our lives," Sonia Gandhi said in a statement on Wednesday.

#7 Attacking the ruling BJP at the Centre Rahul Gandhi said, “Anybody who speaks against ideology of BJP-RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed.”

While Union Minister Nitin Gadkari rubbished Rahul Gandhi's allegations, Smriti Irani - Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting - condemned the journalist’s murder and hoped for a speedy investigation.

#8 Protests are being held in cities across the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, and so on. Journalists, activists and members of civil society have taken to the streets with many of the protests taking place at Press Clubs such as in Chennai, Delhi, and Chadigarh.



To those who use guns to silence dissent, you are cowards. And your bullets may kill but will not deter the brave #RipGauriLankesh

— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 5, 2017

Eminent journalists across media houses have condemned the cold blooded killing of one of their own. Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai called the murder an act of cowardice.

#9 Thousands of people including CM Siddaramaiah on Wednesday afternoon paid their last last respects to Lankesh. She was buried at the the T R Mill Grounds in Chamarajpet.

#10 The CM has asked the state police to grant protection to persons who might be under threat in future. Bengaluru has been put on high alert. Three special teams are on the lookout for the killers, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

With inputs from PTI.