Kamala Mills fire outcome: Senior officers will conduct random checks for compliance, says BMC chief

The Kamala Mills fire that led to loss of 14 lives in December 28, 2017 has led to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (also called Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC) to crackdown on establishments violating compliance rules. In a chat with FirstPost editor B V Rao, Ajoy Mehta, Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai said that they will now have senior officers conducting random checks.

“We can no longer play ‘catch me if you can’. Once these checks are conducted, it will be ensured that punishment is quick and heavy,” said Mehta.

BMC had faced a lot of flak for giving permissions to the Kamala Mills eateries including Mojo’s Bistro where the fire is said to have been started and 1Above where it spread.

Earlier, the BMC enquiry report had found that flying embers from the illegal hookah facility at Mojo’s Bistro had triggered the fire. Mehta said that self-compliance will be given prime importance, especially since it is not feasible for BMC to suddenly increase staff strength to look into the issues.

“IT will enable the compliance process so that any lapses that are noticed by our officers can be immediately registered on our system and strict action taken,” added Mehta. Apart from adhering to the laws that exist, he said that any alterations done to the structures as well change in ‘use’ is where some rigorous diversions were seen.

This meant that though the establishment was granted a license for one particular use, it made alterations to include facilities like hookah. Going forward, he said that there will be a deep investigation on any floor space index (FSI) misuse in the Kamala Mills compound.

“We will have to dig deeper to see how the permission were given in the past and the violations that have occurred,” said Mehta.

Among other issues, the BMC commissioner also discussed the issue of illegal hawkers in the city. Talking about the draft proposal where lists were identified on areas to be designated as ‘hawking zones’, Mehta said that it was only a draft and that it will be reviewed.