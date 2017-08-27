App
Aug 23, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

50 injured as Kaifiyat Express derails in Uttar Pradesh

This is the second rail accident in this month after the Utkal Express derailment last Saturday.

50 injured as Kaifiyat Express derails in Uttar Pradesh

Moneycontrol News

A train derailed early this morning after colliding with a dumper in Uttar Pradesh, injuring 50 persons. The Kaifiyat Express derailed at 2:40 am between Pata and Achalda stations in the Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.

MC Chauhan, General Manager, NCR told PTI that the 50 passengers have been rushed to the hospital.

NCR sources told PTI that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site at the time of the accident.

Officials have rushed to the spot to provide rescue and relief operations to the passengers. The Railway Ministry stated that the Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu is personally looking into the matter.

This is the second rail accident to take place in four days in the state. Last Saturday, the Utkal Express derailed in the Muzaffarnagar distict of UP, killing 22 people and injuring 156.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Train Accident #Uttar Pradesh

