50 injured as Kaifiyat Express derails in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second rail accident in this month after the Utkal Express derailment last Saturday.
Moneycontrol News
A train derailed early this morning after colliding with a dumper in Uttar Pradesh, injuring 50 persons. The Kaifiyat Express derailed at 2:40 am between Pata and Achalda stations in the Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.MC Chauhan, General Manager, NCR told PTI that the 50 passengers have been rushed to the hospital.
5/ At 2:40 hrs a dumper hit the loco of kafiyat Ex 12225 Caused Derailment b/w Pata & Achalda stn,Kanpur- Tundla sec,Allahabad Div,NCR
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017
NCR sources told PTI that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site at the time of the accident.
Officials have rushed to the spot to provide rescue and relief operations to the passengers. The Railway Ministry stated that the Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu is personally looking into the matter.
2/Some Passengers have received Injuries & have been shifted to nearby hospitals.— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017
3/MR @surespprabhu is personally monitoring rescue operations & has directed senior officers to reach the site immediately
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017
This is the second rail accident to take place in four days in the state. Last Saturday, the Utkal Express derailed in the Muzaffarnagar distict of UP, killing 22 people and injuring 156.
4/ List of Emergency & Helpline Numbers at different Locations are following pic.twitter.com/s9VBoKoPy5
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017