50 injured as Kaifiyat Express derails in Uttar Pradesh

Moneycontrol News

A train derailed early this morning after colliding with a dumper in Uttar Pradesh, injuring 50 persons. The Kaifiyat Express derailed at 2:40 am between Pata and Achalda stations in the Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh.



5/ At 2:40 hrs a dumper hit the loco of kafiyat Ex 12225 Caused Derailment b/w Pata & Achalda stn,Kanpur- Tundla sec,Allahabad Div,NCR

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017

MC Chauhan, General Manager, NCR told PTI that the 50 passengers have been rushed to the hospital.

NCR sources told PTI that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site at the time of the accident.



2/Some Passengers have received Injuries & have been shifted to nearby hospitals. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017





3/MR @surespprabhu is personally monitoring rescue operations & has directed senior officers to reach the site immediately

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017



4/ List of Emergency & Helpline Numbers at different Locations are following pic.twitter.com/s9VBoKoPy5

— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 23, 2017