May 31, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kabul bomb death toll climbs to at least 80: Health ministry

"Unfortunately the toll has reached 80 martyred (killed) and over 300 wounded, including many women and children," said ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh, adding the figures would continue to climb as more bodies are pulled from the debris.

At least 80 people were killed in a massive blast which ripped through the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital Kabul early today, the health ministry said, warning the toll would rise further.

tags #Current Affairs #Indian Embassy

