JKLF chief Yasin Malik detained by police

The police today detained JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik from his residence here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik was detained from his residence in Maisuma near Lal Chowk in the heart of the city here this morning, a police official said.

He said the JKLF chief has been taken into preventive custody ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Malik has been shifted to central jail Srinagar, the official said.