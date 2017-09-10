Jharkhand to become fully literate state by 2020: Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said his government has made 32 lakh illiterate people literate and has set a target to make the state fully literate by 2020.

Welcoming Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the occasion of International Literacy Day, Das said that his government has made 32 lakh people of the state literate in the first one thousand days of his government. He said that his government was working to make the state fully literate in two years advance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2022 target year to make the country fully literate.

Das said that in 2011 Census the literacy rate of Jharkhand was 66.41 percent. He said that these data themselves speak volumes about the challenge in this area.

The chief minister said that Jharkhand needs full literacy for women and the tribal society as only education can develop the state in all respects. He said that the state government decided to make the state 100 percent literate but the target can only be completed with the help of the society.

Das called upon literate people to take responsibility to teach the illiterate so that the dream of new India of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be fulfilled. On the occasion of International Literacy Day the mukhiyas of different panchayats were honoured by the vice president for encouraging literacy in the state.