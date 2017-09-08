App
Sep 07, 2017 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jet Airways introduces 56 new flights ahead of festive season

Jet Airways is set to introduce as many as 56 new weekly flights in this month and the next, ahead of the festive season.

The new flights – that include a mix of non-stop and one-stop services between key Indian cities, are in response to the rising demand for aviation services in these cities and will further strengthen the airline's footprint across its domestic network that currently comprises 44 cities, Jet Airways said in a statement.

Jet Airways will introduce daily flights from Pune, connecting to Guwahati via Kolkata as well as to Coimbatore.

In other notable firsts, Jet Airways is also set to commence flight operations between Bengaluru and Silchar, as well as New Delhi and Jorhat, it said.

