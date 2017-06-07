App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 07, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Jayant Sinha moots UDAN-type air connectivity plan for BIMSTEC

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Sinha was speaking at a curtain raiser to mark the 20th anniversary of BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. The grouping includes Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

Jayant Sinha moots UDAN-type air connectivity plan for BIMSTEC

Union minister Jayant Sinha today proposed an air connectivity scheme on the lines of the UDAN scheme to connect smaller towns across the BIMSTEC region.

He also added that such a move will have to be supplemented by an agreement such as the Open Sky Agreement that India has with other SAARC nations as well countries located beyond a 5,000-km radius from New Delhi, allowing unlimited number of flights to six metro airports.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Sinha was speaking at a curtain raiser to mark the 20th anniversary of BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. The grouping includes Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

"It is worth considering whether we can work with countries that are in the BIMSTEC to see whether we can create a policy package that will enable us to connect smaller towns across the entire BIMSTEC region," Sinha said.

He added that no formal talks on the matter had taken place with any of the BIMSTEC nations and this was merely an "an informal suggestion" being floated for debate and discussion.

Sinha also said that in order to execute such a scheme India will have to enter into an agreement with various countries to provide financial aid.

"We can sign an MoU with different countries to be able to provide support for an UDAN-type scheme across the BIMSTEC community. Of course, we will have to couple that with something like an Open Sky Agreement so that airlines can fly freely," Sinha told reporters.

The Centre's Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme aims to boost air connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and make flying affordable for the masses by capping airfares at Rs 2,500 per hour.

The first flight under the scheme was launched on Delhi- Shimla route in April after as many as five airlines won 128 routes as part of a bidding process.

The government provides selected airline operators a subsidy to keep the fares low for passengers.

tags #BIMSTEC #Current Affairs #Jayant Sinha

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.