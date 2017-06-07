Jayant Sinha moots UDAN-type air connectivity plan for BIMSTEC

Union minister Jayant Sinha today proposed an air connectivity scheme on the lines of the UDAN scheme to connect smaller towns across the BIMSTEC region.

He also added that such a move will have to be supplemented by an agreement such as the Open Sky Agreement that India has with other SAARC nations as well countries located beyond a 5,000-km radius from New Delhi, allowing unlimited number of flights to six metro airports.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Sinha was speaking at a curtain raiser to mark the 20th anniversary of BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation. The grouping includes Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal.

"It is worth considering whether we can work with countries that are in the BIMSTEC to see whether we can create a policy package that will enable us to connect smaller towns across the entire BIMSTEC region," Sinha said.

He added that no formal talks on the matter had taken place with any of the BIMSTEC nations and this was merely an "an informal suggestion" being floated for debate and discussion.

Sinha also said that in order to execute such a scheme India will have to enter into an agreement with various countries to provide financial aid.

"We can sign an MoU with different countries to be able to provide support for an UDAN-type scheme across the BIMSTEC community. Of course, we will have to couple that with something like an Open Sky Agreement so that airlines can fly freely," Sinha told reporters.

The Centre's Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme aims to boost air connectivity to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and make flying affordable for the masses by capping airfares at Rs 2,500 per hour.

The first flight under the scheme was launched on Delhi- Shimla route in April after as many as five airlines won 128 routes as part of a bidding process.

The government provides selected airline operators a subsidy to keep the fares low for passengers.