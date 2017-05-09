App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 09, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Japan, India to strengthen defence cooperation

Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitley told his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada, in Tokyo that his country hopes to pursue a strategic partnership with Japan for regional peace and stability.

Japan, India to strengthen defence cooperation
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

Japan and India affirmed today plans to strengthen their military cooperation amid rising tension in the Asian region.

Indian Defence Minister Arun Jaitley told his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada, in Tokyo that his country hopes to pursue a strategic partnership with Japan for regional peace and stability.

His visit comes at a time of rising tension in the region, including territorial rows in the South China Sea and nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Jaitley welcomed a planned trilateral naval exercise among the US, India and Japan in July as a way of strengthening cooperation in the Asia-Pacific.

"This is all reflective of the level of cooperation our armed forces have with each other," he said.

Japan and India have been stepping up defence cooperation amid China's increased assertiveness in the region.

China has long been wary of joint maritime exercises between India and the United States.

Japan, a staunch US ally that hosts about 50,000 American troops, has in recent years developed military cooperation with other countries, including Australia, France, Britain and the Philippines.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to expand Japan's defence role and capability amid security concerns over China and North Korea.

Jaitley, who is also India's finance minister, visited Japan to attend an annual meeting of the Asian Development Bank that ended yesterday.

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #India #Japan

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.