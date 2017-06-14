Jaitley to participate in annual meeting of AIIB

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left for a four-day visit to South Korea to participate in the economic dialogue. It is the 2nd Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Jaitley will have one-on-one meetings with the South Korean industry leaders including the CEO of Samsung Electronics, and the Chairman of Hyosung Group, among others.

On the first leg of his visit, Jaitley will arrive in Seoul and his first engagement would be a meeting with Han Minkoo, Minister of National Defence, Republic of Korea, an official statement said.

Jaitley holds portfolio of defence and corporate affairs and will have a meeting with the Deputy PM and Finance Minister of Korea. He will interact with Korean official delegation as part of India-Korea Strategic Economic Dialogue in the afternoon.

During the visit, he will have a meet the representatives of the Korean financial industry. Later, the chairman of the KB Bank, Korea will call on the visiting Finance Minister of India.

Jaitley will call on the President of Korea.

In the evening on June 15, Jaitley will leave for Jeju to participate in the Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of AIIB.

The following day, he will participate in the Opening Ceremony of the 2nd Annual Meeting of Board of Governors' of AIIB followed by the Governors' Business Session.

Later in the afternoon, Jaitley will participate in AIIB Workshop on 'Energy Strategy of the AIIB'.

As part of the visit, industry body Ficci, along with Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is organising a seminar, where Jaitley will address businessmen from leading companies and SMEs as well as corporate and institutional investors.

The seminar will focus on the key achievements of the government and long-term investment opportunities in India.