App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 06, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaitley embarks on 4-day visit to Paris, to sign OECD tax pact

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today embarked on a four-day visit to Paris during which he will address foreign investors and sign the OECD pact that aims to check cross border tax evasion by MNCs.

Jaitley embarks on 4-day visit to Paris, to sign OECD tax pact

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today embarked on a four-day visit to Paris during which he will address foreign investors and sign the OECD pact that aims to check cross border tax evasion by MNCs.

Jaitley will deliver the keynote address at the OECD meeting tomorrow and participate in a panel discussion on 'Stocktaking on Globalisation'.

Other participants in the panel discussion include OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria and Denmark Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen.

He will also participate in discussion sessions on 'The Challenges of Globalisation and the OECD' and 'Cashless Society and Fintech'.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Gurria, as well as Denmark Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen and Finland Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkanen.

"Thereafter, the Finance Minister will participate in the Signing Ceremony for BEPS Convention and will make a statement on the occasion of the Signing Ceremony," a statement by the Finance Ministry said.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved signing of the multilateral convention of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The convention is an outcome of the OECD-G20 BEPS project to tackle base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) which is resorted to by MNCs through tax planning strategies by exploiting gaps and mismatches in tax rules.

On June 8, Jaitley, who also holds the defence portfolio, will call on his French counterpart and Minister of Defence, Sylvie Goulard.

Thereafter, he will also meet the President of MEDEF (Mouvement des Entreprises de France), Pierre Gattaz.

The Finance Minister will also make a statement at a "Conference on Business opportunities between the African Tech System and the Global Tech World", the statement said.

Jaitley will address an investors roundtable session co-organised by CII and BNP Paribas.

On June 9, Jaitley will call on the French Minister of Economy Bruno Le Maire. In the evening, the Finance Minister will leave for back home and arrive in the national capital on June 10.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.