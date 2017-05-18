App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 18, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jairam Ramesh condoles death of Union Minister Anil Dave     

Describing the BJP leader as a "very nice man," Ramesh in his condolence message remembered the support Dave had extended to him during his stint as Environment Minister in the previous Congress-led UPA government.

Jairam Ramesh condoles death of Union Minister Anil Dave     

Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today condoled the demise of Union Minister for Environment, Anil Dave.

Describing the BJP leader as a "very nice man," Ramesh in his condolence message remembered the support Dave had extended to him during his stint as Environment Minister in the previous Congress-led UPA government.

"He supported whatever I did when I was minister," Ramesh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Dave, who was an "ideal chairman of the Rajya Sabha select committees," had special interest in river conservation.

"He listened to everybody... (He) did not give offence to his political opponents," Ramesh said.

Sixty-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources.

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009. PTI TGB ROH .

tags #Anil Dave #Current Affiars #Jairam Ramesh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.