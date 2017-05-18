Jairam Ramesh condoles death of Union Minister Anil Dave     

Former Union Minister and Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today condoled the demise of Union Minister for Environment, Anil Dave.

Describing the BJP leader as a "very nice man," Ramesh in his condolence message remembered the support Dave had extended to him during his stint as Environment Minister in the previous Congress-led UPA government.

"He supported whatever I did when I was minister," Ramesh said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said Dave, who was an "ideal chairman of the Rajya Sabha select committees," had special interest in river conservation.

"He listened to everybody... (He) did not give offence to his political opponents," Ramesh said.

Sixty-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources.

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009. PTI TGB ROH .