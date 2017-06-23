App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 22, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Is the speed limit set to be increased to 120 kmph?

A highways ministry official told Hindustan Times that in a recent review meeting, road minister Nitin Gadkari said that the rise in better quality vehicles on better roads calls for an increase in the speed cap.

Is the speed limit set to be increased to 120 kmph?

Moneycontrol News

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed to increase the speed limit on highways to 100 km per hour and on upcoming new access controlled expressways to 120 km per hour.

A highways ministry official told Hindustan Times that in a recent review meeting, Gadkari said that the rise in better quality vehicles on better roads calls for an increase in the speed cap and a formal proposal will be submitted.

Currently, the Delhi-Agra Yamuna Expressway has a 100 km per hour speed limit while all the national highways (NHs) across the country have a speed limit of 80 km per hour.

The government has already planned to build 1,000 km of access-controlled expressways. These are expressways that are specifically designed for cars to travel at high speeds. Work has already begun on the Delhi-Meerut and the Eastern Peripheral Expressways.

The average speed limit on autobahn, the legendary access-controlled highway system in Germany, is 142 km per hour. In some stretches of autobahn, there is no speed limit for some classes of vehicles.

But in India, Gadkari’s proposal will be met with challenges from road safety experts who point out the poor safety standards on the roads that witness the highest deaths in the world. Speeding accounted for 44 percent of road accident deaths. Close to five lakh road accidents were reported in India in 2015.

 

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.